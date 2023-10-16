“UNLIM” tariff plan also available for postpaid subscribers

From now on, “UNLIM” tariff plan is also available for those who prefer postpaid services. The tariff plan gives unlimited Internet, 450 minutes airtime for on-net calls, for calls to RA networks, USA, Canada, and MTS Russia, as well as an opportunity to send 450 SMS to RA GSM networks.

By the way, upon consumption of the 450-minute package, 10 000 minutes are provided for on-net calls.

Launched in July, the "UNLIM" tariff plan for prepaid subscribers has already gained wide popularity among subscribers. This is especially due to the fact that the “UNLIM” tariff plan includes unlimited Internet. Subscribers of this tariff plan actively use “Instagram”, “YouTube”, “Facebook”, “TikTok”, “Telegram” and a number of other applications.

The positive feedback from subscribers proves that the newly launched “UNLIM” tariff plan for postpaid subscribers will enjoy the same high demand.

By the way, upon consumption of the 450-minute package, 10 000 minutes are provided for on-net calls.

The monthly fee is AMD 4500.

Viva-MTS (MTS Armenia CJSC) is Armenia’s leading telecommunications operator, having the widest network reach and spreading a wide range of Voice and Data services all across Armenia. Having the best of the Armenian people at heart since its launch on 1st July 2005 and in a short period of time Viva-MTS has managed to build a nationwide network and a considerable customer base. Viva-MTS drives innovation and aims at always being at the forefront of any development serving the Armenian mobile communications market.

The company follows the guidance provided by ISO 26000 (International Standard of Social Responsibility), ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (Information Security Management System) and ISO 37001 (International anti-bribery management systems standard). Additional information about Viva-MTS can be found at: https://www.mts.am