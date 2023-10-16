Iran forwards to Azerbaijanis Blinken matter on Azerbaijan attacking Armenia

Iran's Foreign Ministry commented on the report that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned American lawmakers about Azerbaijan's attack on Armenia in the coming weeks.
"Azerbaijani partners should answer that question. But the peace and stability of the Caucasus are important for Iran," said Nasser Kanaani, official representative of the Iranian foreign ministry, IRNA reported.
Earlier, the Politico reported that Blinken warned a group of US lawmakers last week that the US State Department is considering the possibility that Azerbaijan may soon invade Armenia.
But later in a comment Armenpress, the State Department dismissed Politico's aforesaid report. Matthew Miller, Spokesperson of the US Department of State, noted that this report was inaccurate and did not reflect what Secretary of State Blinken had told lawmakers.