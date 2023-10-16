National Committee being reorganized, defining new format of opposition movement in Armenia

The National Committee initiative of the Republic of Armenia (RA) held a discussion on "Armenia's security threats, ways to neutralize them, future organization and activities of the opposition movement."
Vazgen Manukyan, coordinator of the National Committee, made introductory remarks at the discussion.
"The discussion took place within the framework of the following issues:
- Security threats stemming from the external and internal environment
- The urgent priorities of future RA authorities in resolving national issues and confronting security threats
- Assessment of opposition movements and public demands from the opposition
- Ideological viewpoints and operational recommendations of the new oppositional movement
- Theories, principles and methods of public communication by the new opposition movement
- Reorganization of the National Committee and definition of a new format of the opposition movement.
Along with the assessments of the situation, the participants of the discussion also presented a large number of valuable recommendations, which were summed up by the working group of the National Committee in order to organize future actions," the respective statement said.