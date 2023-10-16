Allelo to Kerobyan: USAID ready to assist programs on integration of forcibly displaced persons in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan received a delegation led by United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/Armenia Mission Director John Allelo.
First, the minister thanked the guests for their effective cooperation, and expressed hope that the programs being implemented by the USAID in Armenia will continue to contribute to increasing the economic stability of the country, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Kerobyan presented the results of the meetings between the representatives of the Ministry of Economy with the forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, and voiced the main topics raised and proposed possible solutions. The USAID delegation members expressed their readiness to assist the implementation of programs related to the integration of forcibly displaced persons in Armenia.
A separate reference was made to the improvement of the business climate in Armenia and the provision of favorable integration conditions for businessmen moving their business to the country.
Some other matters related to bilateral cooperation were discussed, too.