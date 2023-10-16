Manasyan, Mijatovic discus  protection of rights of Armenians forcibly displaced from Karabakh

The Human Rights Defender (ombudsperson) of Armenia, Anahit Manasyan, on Monday received the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, the HRD’s office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Manasyan, welcoming Mijatovic, thanked her for visiting Armenia, as well as for her steady and effective interaction with the HRD institution of the country.

Anahit Manasyan presented the matters related to the protection of the rights of Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, which were raised during the fact-finding activities carried out by her personally and by her staff.

The HRD stressed, in particular, the need to properly guarantee the rights of forcibly displaced persons in Armenia, and spoke about the respective steps being taken by her staff.

In the context of the return of forcibly displaced persons to Nagorno-Karabakh, the HRD of Armenia presented facts about the Armenophobic policy being manifested and encouraged at various state levels in Azerbaijan.

Also, Manasyan reflected on the problems of human rights protection caused by the border security of Armenia, noting that the presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the sovereign territory of Armenia is very worrying from the point of view of the protection and guarantee of human rights.

In her turn, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights thanked Anahit Manasyan for the warm reception, comprehensive presentation of the results of their work, and reaffirmed her readiness to continue close cooperation with the institution of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.