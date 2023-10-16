News
Erdogan to Sunak: Western countries should refrain from ‘provocative steps’
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a call on Monday that Western countries should refrain from "provocative steps" regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Turkish presidency said, Reuters reported.

Erdogan also told Sunak that Western powers must "remember the unkept promises to Palestine and do what is necessary," the Turkish presidency said on X.

It said the two also discussed the resolution of the "grave humanitarian crisis" in Gaza.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
