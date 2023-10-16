Chances of implementing Armenia-Saudi Arabia investment projects are discussed

Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan on Monday met with Deputy Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Baker Alhaboob, within the framework of the 8th World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, informs the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.

The parties discussed the possibilities of implementing cooperation and investment programs between the two countries, particularly in industry, solar energy, IT, and tourism.

Emphasizing Armenia's favorable geographical position, the economy minister noted that Armenia can be a bridge between the Middle East and EAEU member countries.

And presenting the project of creating a "dry port" in Armenia, the minister proposed to consider the chances of cooperation in this regard as well.