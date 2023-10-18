News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Azerbaijan concerned why US does not appoint new ambassador to Baku yet
Azerbaijan concerned why US does not appoint new ambassador to Baku yet
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There are signs of concern in Azerbaijan that the US is in no hurry to appoint a new ambassador to that country.

The candidacy of Mark Libby for the post of US Ambassador to Azerbaijan is currently awaiting a vote at the US Senate, the US Department of State announced, calling Libby a completely worthy candidate, Haqqin.az reports.

The State Department is expecting for Libby's approval, and is urging the Senate to confirm him, a State Department representative said.

The confirmation of Mark Libby's respective candidacy was delayed for some time at the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Subsequently, his candidacy was approved by the committee, but the Senate's final approval has yet to be given.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos