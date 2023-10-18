Premier: Armenia government interested in implementing programs, discussing new projects with Lithuania

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday received Lithuanian ambassador to Armenia Andrius Pulokas, the PM’s office informs.
The premier emphasized the continued development of Armenian-Lithuanian relations, and stressed the positive dynamics of bilateral interaction recorded in recent years. Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government is interested in implementing programs and discussing new projects with Lithuania in various domains. Also, the PM emphasized the support of Lithuania in promoting cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.
PM Pashinyan and Ambassador Pulokas highlighted the upcoming official visit of Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte to Armenia, and expressed their belief that this visit will give a new impetus to the development and expansion of cooperation between the two countries.