Visiting Armenia parliament delegation meets with Germany Federal Foreign Office minister of state Tobias Lindner

The delegation from the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia was hosted Wednesday at the German Federal Foreign Office where a working meeting was held with Tobias Lindner, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office and member of the German Bundestag (parliament). Vladimir Vardanyan, chairman of the NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs, informed about this on Facebook.
During the meeting, the interlocutors emphasized the steps towards the dynamic development of Armenian-German relations.
The unprecedented high level of attention to Armenia in Germany was stressed.
The need to preserve Armenia's security, sovereignty and democracy, as well as the urgency of a peaceful resolution of the region's problems, were underscored.
The Armenian side presented Armenia's commitment to adhere to the universal values of democracy, rule of law, and human rights.
The presence of the EU civilian mission in Armenia as a component of security and peace in the region was emphasized.
Reference was made also to the need to update the legal basis of Armenian-German relations.