180 forcibly displaced people from Karabakh receiving treatment in Armenia medical centers

Currently, 180 forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh are receiving treatment in the medical centers of Armenia. Nazeli Baghdasaryan, press secretary of the Armenian prime minister, announced this during a press briefing Wednesday in the Armenian government.

According to her, 32 of these patients are in severe condition, and 9 others—in critical condition.

"In the last week, 75 patients [forcibly displaced from Karabakh] have already been discharged from medical centers [in Armenia], but they remain under the supervision of doctors," Baghdasaryan emphasized.

According to her, 35,550 persons forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh are registered in Armenia’s polyclinics at the moment.