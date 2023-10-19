MTV Europe Music Awards called off due to security concerns amid Israel-Hamas war

India's ambitious space mission aims for an orbiting space station by 2035 and Lunar astronauts by 2040

Top 10 budget smartphones revealed

Cher's new Christmas album, her bond with Armenia and "the issues that face Armenians" in her new interview with The Guardian

Gut microbiome's role in Alzheimer's disease confirmed: Study demonstrates transference of cognitive impairments in rats

US Embassy supports Armenia government efforts to strengthen rule of law, Armenian law enforcement capacities

Abkhazia leader: Sukhumi airport will be operational as of December 31, 2024

Dwarf planet Ceres could be a great place to search for alien life: What makes it so special?

Azerbaijan authorities plan to settle 140,000 Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh

Joint EU-Armenia Visa Facilitation Committee meeting held

First batch of armored vehicles from US arrives in Israel

167 people forcibly displaced from Karabakh still in Armenia hospitals

Russia State Duma Committee on Energy approves protocol on duty-free supply of bitumen to Armenia

72 babies born so far in families forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia

AraratBank: General Partner of SIA Awards Armenia 2023 (PHOTOS)

OpenAI's valuation soars to $86 billion amidst share sale negotiations, boosted by ChatGPT's success

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Kanye West tells Elon Musk he is not bipolar and that he can't 'watch Kim keep my kids from me' in leaked texts after he was banned from Twitter

Olivier Decottignies: France expressed readiness to support friendly Armenian people from first days (PHOTOS)

FAST's pioneering collaboration with universities and research institutes in advancing Armenian science

Palestinian death toll in battles with Israel climbs to 3,785

Karabakh President to deliver public address soon

Red Cross: Some people remaining in Karabakh are requesting transport to leave

Ombudsperson: There are torture traces on corpses of dozens of residents found in Karabakh, brought to Armenia

Long-awaited update: WhatsApp enables simultaneous operation of multiple accounts on a single device

Russia TV stations be closed in Armenia? Minister of high tech comments

HIV drug ready for clinical trials

Armenia government approves ‘Academic City’ concept: It will be ready in 2030, shall contain up to 16 universities

China expresses interest in opening cement factory, manufacturing tractors in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Cybersecurity in the modern world: Understanding today's challenges and their evolution

Belgium businessmen visit Armenia: What domains of cooperation to be established?

Kev Orkian: Is it time for the Armenian Matrix to reboot?

Belgium ambassador: Geopolitical prerequisites have been created for opening of embassy in Armenia

Azerbaijan presents radio electronic warfare complexes found in Karabakh as ‘aircraft obstruction means’

Lithuania premier visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

PM: More than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have already left Armenia

Turkey to increase defense budget by 150% in 2024

Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israel airstrikes on residential buildings

Powerful magnetic storms expected in October: How will they affect your well-being and what should you do?

US to send $100M in humanitarian aid to Gaza, West Bank

Britney Spears accuses Justin Timberlake of cheating on her with 'another celebrity' after revealing she had an abortion with the singer at 19

Tigran Abrahamyan: Karabakh Armenians’ issues will be expressed in coming months when situation becomes volatile

Neymar: It’s the worst moment in my life

Newspaper: There are no Azerbaijani POWs in Armenia

Benzema considering suing France interior minister

UK premier heading to Israel

Israel strikes Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

Jewish Voice for Peace: 10,000 people participated in demonstrations outside US Congress building

Neymar to be out of action for at least half year

Netherlands parliament calls for positive response to Armenia request

CoE Committee of Ministers: Azerbaijan has to ensure Karabakh Armenians’ right to live in their homes in dignity

Ararat Mirzoyan: Canada ambassador assumes his mission during very challenging period for Armenia

PM presents Armenia state award for global contribution to IT sector to Adobe president Shantanu Narayen

Margot Robbie tops the Maxim Hot 100 for the second year in a row

Scientists model quantum travel to the past։ Could this technology become the basis of a time machine?

EU foreign ministers to discuss regulation of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations next week

180 forcibly displaced people from Karabakh receiving treatment in Armenia medical centers

Lithuania PM to arrive in Armenia Wednesday evening

Louise Mushikiwabo: Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh must be protected

France ambassador: I noticed persistent occupation by Azerbaijan of entire sections of Armenian territory

Georgia parliament fails to impeach president

Cardi B poses for SKIMS new Cotton Collection

AI helps IT giants increase capitalization by $2.4 trillion in one year

Armenia deputy PM briefs Dunja Mijatovic on measures to accommodate those forcibly displaced from Karabakh

Mushikiwabo to Pashinyan: I express my solidarity with Armenian people due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement

Armenia official on PM accusations at European Parliament: No specific country was noted

'I was borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s': Adele reveals she gave up drinking three months ago

Mirzoyan: Karabakh's de-Armenianization showed international system’s great gaps in preventing such situations

Armenia FM: We have submitted official bid to host Francophonie international sports and cultural games in 2027

Visiting Armenia parliament delegation meets with Germany Federal Foreign Office minister of state Tobias Lindner

WhatsApp will change the way to send voice and video messages

Yerevan hosts Armenia-EU trade partnership committee meeting

Premier: Armenia government interested in implementing programs, discussing new projects with Lithuania

Armenia's Pashinyan actively following in footsteps of Ukraine's Zelenskyy, high-ranking Moscow source says

France ambassador to Armenia: Today I am going to province of Vayots Dzor

Nikol Pashinyan, Dunja Mijatovic discuss humanitarian situation due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement

Azerbaijan concerned why US does not appoint new ambassador to Baku yet

Britney Spears says her father Jamie Spears was a 'mean' binge drinker who 'repeatedly' told her to lose weight because she 'looked fat'

Ararat Mirzoyan-Louise Mushikiwabo extended meeting kicks off at Armenia MFA

Age Of Empires II expansion will allow to play for Armenian and Georgian heroes

Rafah border crossing remains closed

Wings of Tatev cable car of Armenia is nominated for World Travel Awards 2023

La Francophonie Secretary General visits Yerevan military pantheon

Zakharova: Unblocking regional communications implies respect for Armenia, Azerbaijan sovereignty

Alexis Ohanian: Turkey and Azerbaijan have a stated goal: Armenian conquest

Special offer brings up to 50 million business loan based on income declaration only

Biden arrives in Israel

Imprisoned Georgia ex-president Saakashvili gives extensive advice to Armenia PM Pashinyan

Impact Hub Yerevan announces the winners of SIA Award Armenia 2023 (PHOTOS)

Germany play draw with Mexico in US

Building a tech-ready nation: Collaborative investments in human capital - insights by Eduard Musayelyan

Armenia PM sending economy minister to London

Neymar injured

Newspaper: Now is phase of Armenia PM taking oath to West

Messi breaks Suarez's record

Citroen C3 Aircross to become 7-seater electric SUV

Israel Defense Forces announce creation of ‘humanitarian zone’ in southern Gaza ahead of Biden visit

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Messi's 2 goals bring Argentina victory, Brazil suffer first defeat

Arab world protests after Gaza hospital attack

Death toll in airstrike on Gaza hospital climbs to 800, WHO condemns Israeli attack