First batch of armored vehicles from US arrives in Israel

The Israeli Defense Ministry says an American plane has landed at Ben Gurion Airport of Tel Aviv, with a shipment of armored vehicles for the Israeli military, to replace those damaged amid the fighting that began on October 7, The Times of Israel reported.
The ministry says the delivery is part of a larger NIS 400 million procurement to bolster the Israel Defense Forces’ fleet of vehicles.
It says further shipments will also contain armored ambulances, trucks, and mechanical engineering equipment.