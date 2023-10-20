News
Aliyev, US State Department official discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
Aliyev, US State Department official discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Joshua Huck, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus, and they discussed the process of normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the process of ensuring peace and stability in the region, and the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reports Aliyev's press service.

Also, Aliyev "reiterated Baku's intentions regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the continuation of negotiations on the peace treaty and its early signing."
