Iran ambassador to Russia: South Caucasus stability, security are on 3+3 meeting agenda

Stability, peace, and security of the South Caucasus region are on the agenda of the 3+3-format meeting in Tehran, said Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.
According to him, related matters could be discussed and resolved through the cooperation and interaction of the countries of the region, without the involvement of external players.
The second meeting of the 3+3 format will take place in Tehran on Monday. The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Turkey, and Iran will participate in this Talk. Georgia, however, has refused to attend.
During the meeting, issues of the South Caucasus, peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the expansion of regional cooperation in the political, economic, security, transit, and energy sectors will be discussed, Mehr informed.
The first meeting in this format was held in Moscow last year, at the level of deputy foreign ministers, but without the participation of Georgia.