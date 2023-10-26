At least 22 killed in shootings in US state of Maine

At least 22 people were killed as a result of shootings in Lewiston, Maine, USA reports NBC News. And 50 to 60 people were injured.
Maine state police issued a shooter alert late Wednesday night, urging residents to stay indoors and off roads to allow emergency vehicles to move freely.
The Lewiston Police Department released the name of the shooting suspect, Robert Card, 40, on Facebook, saying he was armed and dangerous.
Police earlier released three photos of the suspect, who appeared to have fired a semi-automatic rifle.
The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office also released photos of the suspect, a bearded man wearing a brown hat, jacket and jeans, holding a rifle.
The Sun Journal, citing a Lewiston police spokesman, reported the shootings at three different establishments: the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, the Schemengees Bar & Grille restaurant, and Walmart distribution center.
The bowling alley is approximately 6.5km north of the bar, and the distribution center is approximately 2.5km south of the bar.
Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston issued a statement saying it was responding to a mass casualty shooting and coordinating with area hospitals to admit patients.
Lewiston is located 56km north of Maine's largest city, Portland.
US President Joe Biden was informed about the incident, Reuters reports.