Tunis President says Palestinians have right to stand firm against Israel

Palestinians have the right to decide their own destiny and stand firm against the Israeli occupation, Tunisian President Kais Saied said this on Friday during a meeting with the republic’s Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar, Tunis Afrique Presse news agency reports.
“The Palestinian people have the right to decide their own destiny and resist the occupation. Many liberation forces in the world that fought against colonialism and racial discrimination were portrayed as terrorist movements,” the head of state noted.
Saied emphasized that “Tunisia unconditionally supports the Palestinian people in their quest to restore full rights and establish their own independent state with its capital in Jerusalem.”
According to the president, the Israeli army targets civilian homes, mosques, churches, and hospitals. “More than 2 million Palestinians do not receive medicine, medical products, water, food and electricity. The Zionist [Israeli] military machine is exterminating them to expel them from their homeland. And all these atrocities are being committed in front of the whole world, including the countries that support this predatory entity,” said the Tunisian leader.