Germany ready to send over 1 thousand military personnel to Middle East
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) deployed about 1 thousand military personnel to Cyprus and Jordan in case it was necessary to evacuate German citizens from the region, primarily from Israel, the DPA agency reports, citing sources in security circles.
According to the agency, the “vast majority” of the military personnel in question are now in Cyprus. A headquarters has been formed there that will coordinate the progress of a possible evacuation. Military special forces are stationed in Jordan. No other data is provided.
It was previously reported that the Bundeswehr deployed additional forces to Cyprus, but their number was not specified.
The German government has already organized evacuation flights from Israel, which were used by about 3.5 thousand German citizens.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
