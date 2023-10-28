Death toll of mine accident in Kazakhstan reaches 33

The death toll from the accident at the Kostenko mine, owned by Arcelormittal Temirtau in Karaganda, has increased to 33. This was reported by the Kazinform agency with reference to the first deputy director of the National Center for Emergency Response Military Forces Gennady Silinsky.
According to Silinsky, the remains of 33 individuals have been located, while 13 are still missing, and 6 individuals have been rescued. The source of the fire has been isolated.
Earlier it was reported that 32 people died as a result of the accident.