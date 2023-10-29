Israeli army names main priority

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said that amid the expanded ground operation in Gaza, the military was working to bring home hostages held in the strip.
“We are collectively putting forth every effort to ensure the safe return of the hostages. This is our main priority,” he noted.
Hagari also said that the army is recruiting a new group of observers, where they will carry out this “important work” to protect Israel. Some of them were killed or kidnapped on October 7.
Observers are called the "eyes of the army" because they provide intelligence information to troops in the field 24 hours a day, seven days a week.