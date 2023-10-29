Iran President: Zionists were defeated, forced to retreat

The Zionists' latest defeat in the ground invasion of Gaza is greater than their defeat in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi told Al Jazeera.
According to him, they [Israelis] attributed their initial defeat to the element of surprise of the operation, but faced a second defeat despite invading Gaza with a heavily equipped military force. They had to withdraw when confronted by the defense of the resistance groups. Raisi said this marked another significant triumph for the Palestinian people, IRNA reports.
The Iranian President also added that it was strange for the United States to urge non-interference in the conflict, while openly providing the Zionists with all the necessary weaponry and equipment to carry out actions in Gaza, as witnessed by the entire world.