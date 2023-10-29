Death toll of Palestinians in Gaza exceeds 8000

According to Gaza's health ministry, the number of Palestinian casualties has surpassed 8,000, with the majority being women and children, Al Jazeera reports.
The airstrikes that took place over the weekend, described by Gaza residents as the most severe in the entire conflict, have severely affected communication within the area. This has resulted in a significant isolation of the 2.3 million people living in the besieged enclave from the rest of the world.
On the morning of October 29, communications were restored in most of Gaza.