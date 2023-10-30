$135M to be allocated for needs of those forcibly displaced from Karabakh, Armenia PM says

A total of 54 billion drams (approx. $135 million) will be earmarked for the needs of those forcibly displaced from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Monday.

About 16 billion drams (approx. $40 million) have been spent from them at the moment.

As the PM noted, a part of this planned amount will be spent in 2024. For example, the program of payment for the accommodation of these displaced persons is calculated for 6 months.

"Currently, about 100,000 citizens of Artsakh have already received one-time assistance in the amount of 100,000 drams [approx. $250]; 25 thousand of them are children," added Pashinyan.

A total of 41,610 Armenians who were forcibly displaced from Karabakh to Armenia have received funds for living expenses, and 2,700 others were paid only 10,000 drams (approx. $25 ) for the payment of public utility services within the framework of this program. The thing is that those persons forcibly displaced from Karabakh have their own houses and apartments in Armenia.