Armenia PM, Poland envoy address humanitarian situation of forcibly displaced people from Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the newly appointed ambassador of Poland to Armenia, Piotr Skwiecinski, the PM’s office informs.
Pashinyan emphasized the continued development of Armenian-Polish relations, both in political dialogue and economy. Also, the premier stressed the importance of realizing the existing potential in expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries.
In addition, the interlocutors reflected on the forced deportation of more than 100,000 Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians and the resultant humanitarian situation due to Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing policy in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Ambassador Skwiecinski stressed the interest of the Polish government to deepen and expand cooperation with Armenia, and added that during his tenure in Armenia he will make all efforts to further develop bilateral relations.
At the meeting, views were exchanged also on Armenian-Polish relations, Armenia-EU cooperation, and some other matters.