Azerbaijan announces capture of elderly Armenian man

Azerbaijan has announced the capture of an elderly Armenian man by the name of Madat Babayan.
Babayan was allegedly captured in the Karvachar (Kelbajar) region, on suspicion of “committing terrorist acts with the intention of national enmity," APA reported, citing the Azerbaijan State Security Service (SSS).
Babayan is accused also of participating in "illegal armed detachments."
Azerbaijan has managed to charge Babayan also with "participating in the genocide of February 26, 1992 in Khojaly."
The SSS, however, does not inform when Madat Babayan was captured.