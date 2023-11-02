News
Russia MFA spox accuses some Armenia media of 'Russophobia' and 'nationalism'
Russia MFA spox accuses some Armenia media of ‘Russophobia’ and ‘nationalism’
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


And as for a number of Armenia’s media and media-resources which are paid by people identified with state bodies or by people who are in the ranks of the executive power, and their anti-Russian rhetoric, the undisguised Russophobic context is evident here, even approaching the border of nationalism. This was stated by Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry.

"I can't even imagine such a thing... I read, watch a lot. But this is not just an insult, but an undisguised Russophobia. We realize who is behind the funding of these resources. If they think there that we don't know who is paying for all that, we know," added the Russian MFA spox.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
