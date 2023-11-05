Israeli strike on Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza kills over 50

Israel carried out an airstrike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing 51 people and injuring dozens, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reports.
As the source notes, Al-Maghazi is located in the central part of the Gaza Strip.
On the evening of November 4, the Jabaliya refugee camp was also attacked, killing seven people and injuring dozens.
Israel launched several attacks on Jabaliya throughout the conflict. On October 31, the enclave’s Ministry of Health announced that as a result of the attack on the camp, more than 100 people were killed and 150 were injured. Hamas later reported new data, according to which the number of deaths was close to 200, and the number of injured was close to 800.