Azerbaijan MFA demands 8 villages from Armenia in form of ultimatum

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan's demands eight "occupied" villages from Armenia—and in the form of an ultimatum. This demand is presented in a statement of the Azerbaijani MFA.

In the statement made on the occasion of November 9, it is noted that "(…) once again hindering peace agreement negotiations, continuing military-political provocations, as well as the landmine threat, Armenia chose the path of enduring to menace the peace process, lives of our citizens, restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the region. At the same time, contrary to its obligations, besides not withdrawing the Armenian armed forces which were the main source of threat to peace and security in the region, Armenia continued to support them financially, and did not refrain from the illegal transfer of weapons, military equipment, landmines to the territories of Azerbaijan. Armenia also refused to hand over 8 Azerbaijani villages, which are still under occupation," APA reported.

To note, it is about eight "enclave" villages in Tavush and Ararat Provinces of Armenia. During the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s, the former Soviet borders between independent Armenia and Azerbaijan were changed during the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan. As a result, now there are both Armenian and Azerbaijani enclaves; but Azerbaijan prefers to remain silent about the Armenian occupied territories.