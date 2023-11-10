News
Mikhail Galuzin: Moscow ready to host Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting
Mikhail Galuzin: Moscow ready to host Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Moscow confirms its willingness to organize a meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow, but there is no clear date yet. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told reporters about this, RIA Novosti reports.

"We [Russia] have repeatedly confirmed our readiness to provide a Moscow platform for further dialogue at the level of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the matters of the normalization of bilateral relations and the signing of a peace treaty [between these two countries]. This readiness of ours is unchanged. When we agree on the dates of such an event, we will announce it in time," the Russian deputy FM said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
