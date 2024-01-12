Armenia National Security Service director Armen Abazyan sacked

In accordance with a decree by President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Armen Abazyan has been dismissed from the position of Director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia.
Abazyan was appointed as Director of the NSS in November 2020. Earlier, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia. But one day later, and by the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, he was relieved of this position, and on the same day, by the decree of then-President Armen Sarkissian, he was appointed Deputy Director of the National Security Service of Armenia.