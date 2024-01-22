News
Armenia MoD: Armament issues with Russia mostly settled
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Most of the problematic issues with Russian companies regarding armaments have been mostly settled, but a number of issues remain unresolved. The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Armenia stated this in response to a written question by the RFE/RL Armenian Service, but without clarifying whether it is about supplies made within the scope of $400 million.

After the second Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in 2020, the Armenian authorities were complaining—at the highest level—that they had transferred millions of dollars to Russia to receive weapons, but did not receive any weapons.

Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, had claimed a month ago that practically all the agreements signed between Yerevan and Moscow in technico-military cooperation were completed on time.

And the members of Armenia’s ruling majority faction in parliament only recently informed that Russia was already making military supplies. Gagik Melkonyan, a member of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly, had told the RFE/RL Armenian Service about a week ago that a batch of Russian weapons was already in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
