Armenia FM: Lack of adherence to principles of international law continues to lead to new exacerbations (PHOTOS)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a visit to Uruguay, met with the latter’s foreign minister, Omar Paganini.

The interlocutors noted with satisfaction the high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Uruguay, expressing readiness to take steps to further enrich the bilateral agenda in various domains, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Both sides emphasized that this historic visit of the Armenian FM to Uruguay, as well as the opening of resident embassies in the capitals of both countries, are the best evidence of the desire to deepen cooperation.

Mirzoyan and Paganini attached great importance to the development of trade, economic, and business relations in accordance with the level of political dialogue, as well as the maximum use of new opportunities in education and high tech between Armenia and Uruguay.

Both sides emphasized the effectiveness of the mechanism of holding political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, confirming the intention to hold the next such consultation in Yerevan.

Also, the two FMs emphasized the unique role of the large Armenian community in Uruguay in strengthening friendly ties between the Armenian and Uruguayan peoples. In this context, it was mentioned that Uruguay, having sheltered the Armenians who survived the Armenian Genocide at the beginning of the last century, was the first country to recognize—in 1965—the Armenian Genocide, and today sees the considerable contribution of Armenian figures and specialists in its social and political life.

Cooperation on multilateral platforms and within the framework of international organizations was also discussed at the meeting.

In the context of unblocking regional transport and economic channels, FM Mirzoyan presented the Crossroads of Peace program of the Armenian government, and the its economic opportunities to the South Caucasus and beyond.

Furthermore, Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of adherence by the international community to the well-known principles of international law in the conditions of a challenging and fragile world order, the absence of which continually leads to new exacerbations.

In addition, the Armenian FM expressed his gratitude for the positions expressed so far by Uruguay on key issues for Armenia.