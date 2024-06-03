Iran's supreme leader: Palestinians nullified the enemy's elaborate plan on October 7

The Palestinians, through Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, have put the Zionist regime in a deadlock, which is why they have no way out. Operation Al-Aqsa Storm has destroyed the enemy's plans. This was stated by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Irna reports.
Khamenei emphasized that this operation dealt a decisive blow to the "Zionist regime and this regime, as a result of this blow, has found itself in circumstances from which it will not be able to get out."
The Supreme Leader of the Revolution added that the October 7 operation annulled the enemy's elaborate plan. He said the "Zionist regime's brutal attack is a nervous reaction to the failure of their plan." He noted that the Palestinian commanders disrupted a great international conspiracy for the Middle East.
“There is no need to rely on peace talks. The Zionist regime is coming to an end and people around the world see this,” Khamenei added.