US, Turkey presidential advisors emphasize importance of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement
US, Turkey presidential advisors emphasize importance of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke Monday with Chief Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the Turkish President, Akif Cagatay Kilic, and underscored the urgent need for Hamas to accept Israel’s proposal to bring about an immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage deal, the White House informed in a readout.  

“They also discussed bilateral issues including counterterrorism, defense cooperation, and sanctions compliance.  They emphasized the importance of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and welcomed improved relations between Türkiye and Greece,” adds the readout.   
