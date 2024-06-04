News
Pashinyan underscores Armenia-EU cooperation development, expansion
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Michael Siebert, the Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation, and the OSCE at the European External Action Service, the PM’s office informs.

The premier underscored the consistent development and expansion of Armenia-European Union (EU) cooperation, and the effective implementation of the measures planned by their bilateral agenda. Pashinyan emphasized the need to develop ties not only in the political, but also in the economic, technological, and tourism sectors. Also, the PM stressed the importance of the Armenia-EU-US high-level meeting held in Brussels on April 5 and the implementation of the agreements reached at that meeting.

Michael Siebert, for his part, emphasized the EU's commitment and readiness to develop cooperation with Armenia. According to him, the EU will continue to actively contribute to the full implementation of the agenda for the expansion of relations with Armenia. On behalf of the EU, Siebert extended condolences for the casualties of the recent floods in Lori and Tavush Provinces of Armenia, and expressed readiness to provide the necessary assistance in restoration work.

Also, the interlocutors discussed the Armenia-EU partnership, the EU Eastern Partnership program, and regional security—including the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.
