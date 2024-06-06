Prime Ministers of Armenia and India discussed the issue of cooperation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed by the press service of the Government of the Republic, during the conversation, the interlocutors emphasized the importance of the notable expansion of cooperation between Armenia and India after their bilateral meeting in New York in 2019. Pashinyan and Modi also emphasized the importance of further developing the interaction between the two countries. The Indian Prime Minister expressed sympathy with Armenia over the floods that occurred in Lori and Tavush marzes.