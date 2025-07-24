Contamination found in Azerbaijan crude oil

Pashinyan, Mishustin discuss current state of Armenia-Russia relations

Russia MFA: West attempting to subordinate Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process to its interests

58-Year-Old Salma Hayek Sizzles in Micro Bikini Dancing to Bad Bunny

Bioplastic made from algae passes Mars test: Could astronauts use it to build on the Red Planet?

Meryl Streep spotted filming “The Devil Wears Prada 2” for the first time

Kremlin spox: Russia ready to contribute to signing of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty

Shanghai to host international food exhibition in November: Guide for future participants

Armenia premier meets with Russia counterpart

Benedict Cumberbatch: “Doctor Strange’s diet could feed a whole family”

Kremlin: ‘Zangezur corridor’ situation is matter for Armenia, Azerbaijan

Justice minister on processes around Electric Networks of Armenia: Arbitration decision may not be implemented

Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Russia (PHOTOS)

Idram and IDBank participated in Sevan Startup Summit

WhatsApp is testing a new feature to help users remember to reply to messages

Famous lawyers Geoffrey Robertson, Amal Clooney may join Samvel Karapetyan’s defense team

Kylie Jenner jokes about Kendall’s “cucumber scandal” — now her son is copying auntie’s technique

Xi Jinping: China, EU leaders must make right strategic decisions

Michael Jackson’s daughter spotted in tears on Malibu street

Netflix officially renews “Wednesday” for a third season

Incest, transgender claims, and manipulation: Macron couple sues American commentator over absurd allegations

Israel legislature passes resolution calling for West Bank annexation

France-Artsakh Friendship Circle welcomes Belgium parliament’s adoption of resolution on Karabakh

Lauren Sanchez stuns in sheer dress on romantic date with Jeff Bezos in Saint-Tropez

Khmer Times: Cambodia army retaliates against Thailand incursion

Why the foldable iPhone is unlikely to revolutionize the smartphone market

Contamination found in Azerbaijan crude oil

Nicola Peltz shocks fans with nude bathtub photo

Conference League: Pyunik, Ararat-Armenia to kick off their 2nd-round campaign

Natural gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily halted

Citi Open: Andrey Rublev suffers unexpected defeat at start

Women's Euro 2025: Spain are in final

Newspaper: Why is Armenia PM leaving for Russia?

Hetq.am: UK company begins mining at Kashen copper-molybdenum mine in Azerbaijan-occupied Karabakh

Roberto Firmino signs with Al Sadd

Russia, Ukraine announce next round of prisoner exchange

Four Seasons on your wrist: Chopard unveils the unique Imperiale Four Seasons Watch

Nokia may return to the smartphone market: What we know so far

“Mugler Magic”: Kim Kardashian stuns in sheer corset, sets social media ablaze

Dutch designers create device that turns your dreams into videos

Why are teachers urging parents not to buy smartphones for children under 14?

Optimus Robots serve popcorn: Elon Musk opens retro-futuristic Tesla Diner in Hollywood

From the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air to the bezel-free iPhone 19: What smartphones Apple plans to release by 2027

Man arrested in India for opening fake embassy, posing as ambassador

Syria asks Turkey for assistance to strengthen its defense

Mobile Clinics Offer Free HIV and Hepatitis Testing Across Armenian Cities

2 Iran border guards killed in clashes with militants

Russia, Ukraine delegations arrive in Istanbul for new talks

Sharp introduces tactile gloves that let you "feel" virtual reality

IRIB: US destroyer approaches Iran-controlled waters in Gulf of Oman

Bloomberg: EU could impose 30% tariffs on US goods, sources say

The Ideal Breakfast Composition Revealed

US dollar drops in Armenia

Powerful magnetic storms expected on Earth in the coming years

Satirical Musical Luigi breaks box office records in San Francisco

Financial Times: EU prepares for trade talks with China

Marina Abramović and Ulay: A story of love and art in a new exhibition in Slovenia

The 22nd Yerevan “Golden Apricot” International Film Festival comes to an end: winners announced

Megyn Kelly sparks backlash after comparing Jennifer Lopez to a porn star

Jonathan Anderson to design costumes for Luca Guadagnino’s AI-themed film Artificial

Arca payment system operation restored but problems continue with card-to-card transfers

Yerevan-Chisinau flight makes emergency landing due to aircraft malfunction

Kremlin: No easy talks expected in Istanbul

World Health Organization raises concern about spread of mosquito-borne virus

Atomic keyboard unveils $900, 7-kilogram keyboard inspired by Severance series

Benny Blanco’s sweet birthday tribute to sleeping Selena Gomez melts the Internet

Armenian Assembly of America addresses Marco Rubio, calls for release of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

Arteta: Arsenal and 6-8 other clubs are in contention for Premier League title

Priyanka Chopra rides husband Nick Jonas on the beach

Turkey unveils its first hypersonic missile

Conceicao becomes Juve's 6th most expensive transfer

Artsakh Union president reacts to Trump’s post featuring Azerbaijan leader’s video

Japan premier dismisses plans to step down

Naomi Watts to portray Jacqueline Kennedy in Ryan Murphy’s new series American Love Story

Government reacts to Stockholm Chamber of Commerce Arbitration Institute decision on Electric Networks of Armenia

UFC: New lightweight division rankings announced

Iran, Russia, China discuss Iran's nuclear program

How a weak password destroyed a 158-year-old company and led to 700 layoffs

Resolutions condemning Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Karabakh introduced to US Congress

Venus Williams Is Engaged to Italian Actor Andrea Preti

Cambodia records new case of bird flu