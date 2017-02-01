US Congress introduces resolution on use of military force against Iran

The U.S. Congress introduced a resolution giving permission to the president of the country to use military force against Iran in the case if Islamic Republic of Iran tries to receive nuclear weapon, Lenta reported.

The resolution says the President is authorized to use the Armed Forces of the United States as the President determines necessary and appropriate in order to achieve the goal of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.”

It is noted that such a commitment will be continued to destabilize the region and pose a threat not only for the U.S., but also for its allies.

As a result, the American president has a right to use military force against Iran to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons if he considers it necessary. The resolution is introduced by the democrat Elsie Hastings, one of the most consecutive opponents of the nuclear transaction with Iran.

During the campaign Trump repeatedly criticized the Iranian nuclear deal and promised to reconsider it. Tehran, however, declared that he has no right to reject already reached agreements.