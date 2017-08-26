News
Saturday
August 26
Ambassador says US is ready to issue visas to Russia citizens, at Armenia and Georgia embassies
16:33, 26.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The US embassy in Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, has announced that it is ready to issue US visas to Russian citizens if they apply to the embassy with such a request.

Also, the embassy stated that issuing US visas to citizens of other countries is an ordinary working process.

US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills on Saturday told RFE/RL Armenian service that Russian citizens may obtain a US visas from American embassies in other countries, too, including Armenia.

In response to Russian authorities’ decision to have the number of staff of the US diplomatic corps in Russia reduced, the US on Wednesday started to temporarily stop issuing visas to Russian citizens.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
