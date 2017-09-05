News
Armenia defense minister delivers lecture at National Defence Academy of China
13:26, 05.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – On Tuesday morning, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan paid a visit to the National Defence Academy of China.

This academy is one China’s key educational institutions with which Armenia has a considerable track-record of cooperation, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At his talk with the administration of this military institute, Sargsyan spoke about this track-record with satisfaction, and thanked for the demeanor shown toward Armenian officers. 

According to the academy administration, Armenian soldiers manifest themselves solely in a positive way, and they achieve brilliant results in education.

Also, Vigen Sargsyan delivered a lecture for the academy students and responded to their queries.

Subsequently, the Armenian defense minister toured the National Defence Academy of China, and got familiarized with its educational programs.

