Friday
September 29
USD
478.32
EUR
562.84
RUB
8.22
Turkish figures visiting Karabakh are “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan
11:54, 29.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish social, political and cultural figures, who recently visited Nagorno-Karabakh, have been “blacklisted” by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, reported Haqqin.az news agency of Azerbaijan.

Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, stated that this visit was a “personal provocative action by some Turkish citizens, and under the sponsorship of the Armenian lobby in Turkey,” and that all of them have already been put on the “blacklist” of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In addition, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Haqqin.az that an investigation has already begun into these Turkish citizens’ visit to Karabakh.

