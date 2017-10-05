France engineers to build metal bridges in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Vahan Martirosyan, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, received the representatives of three French companies that have arrived in Armenia to participate in the Armenian-French Business Forum.

The minister expressed readiness for bilateral cooperation in a variety of domains that are under his ministry’s supervision, Press Service of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, he noted his willingness to support all initiatives that will promote the cooperation and advancement of engineering between the two countries.

Representatives of the French engineering companies, for their part, introduced the directions of their activities and specialization, and the projects they have implemented.

The opportunity to contribute the track-record of the French company specialized in the construction of metal bridges, and the avenues for improving the infrastructures in Armenia were discussed.

In addition, the minister introduced the North-South Road Investment Program and the necessary infrastructures included within this program, and the interlocutors conferred on the prospects for joint work.

The ways for potential cooperation and several other matters of bilateral interest also were discussed with representatives of the other companies that are specialized in information technology and ropeway construction.