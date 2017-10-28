Karabakh President, Armenia defense minister discuss army building

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Saturday received Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan of Armenia, and Mayor Taron Margaryan of capital city Yerevan.

Army building and cooperation with Yerevan were on the agenda of this talk, which was attended also by Artsakh Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The President stressed that defense cooperation between the two Armenian states is a pivotal precondition for maintaining stability in the region.

Also, Sahakyan expressed gratitude to Margaryan and the Yerevan municipal authorities for their special attention paid to the NKR Defense Army, capital city Stepanakert and Artsakh, in general, highlighting the positive impact of cooperation with Armenia’s capital city on the effective implementation of diverse projects in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.