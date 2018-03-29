YEREVAN. – Greek Defense Minister Panagiotis Kammenos visited the ArmHitec - 2018 international exhibition of arms and defense technologies during his official visit to Yerevan.

Congratulating event organizers, the Minister noted that he was impressed by the exhibition.

“During the visit, I had an opportunity to meet my Armenian colleague. Numerous matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting,” Kammenos said.

According to him, Armenia and Greece share both common values and history.

“We are the victims of genocides,” the minister said, adding that Armenian-Greek military cooperation and political ties are at a high level.

"Armenia and Greece face common challenges. This requires relevant approaches. It is an honor for me to come to Armenia. I am in a fraternal country. Our shared values create a strong bond. We have a common heritage that we can be proud of and our historical ties have become even stronger after persecutions,” the minister noted.

According to him, the representatives of Armenian and Greek companies will meet tomorrow on the margins of the exhibition on Friday.