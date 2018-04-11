YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Wednesday unanimously adopted—by 95 votes in favor—the bill on ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia as well as the European Union (EU), European Atomic Energy Community, and their member countries.
The proposed law was debated on at parliament on Tuesday.
The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was signed on November 24, 2017 in Brussels, and it replaces the Armenia-EU Agreement on Partnership and Cooperation.
