YEREVAN. – Prosperous Armenia party and the faction of Tsarukyan bloc headed by Gagik Tsarukyan has joined the nationwide movement, spokesperson for the faction Iveta Tonoyan said.

The political council of the Prosperous Armenia party called on the authorities to realize the seriousness of the moment, to immediately implement the steps that will contribute to its resolution.

“At this moment of nationwide uplift, we are close to our people in order to jointly build Armenia our dreams and aspirations,” the statement reads.