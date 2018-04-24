The Kremlin has urged not to draw parallels between Armenia and Ukraine.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated about the abovementioned, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“Of course, the situation still has to be analyzed, and again I declare that we are following [the situation] very carefully,” said Peskov. “But, now, I can say that any parallel with Ukraine is not relevant.”

Also, the Kremlin said they hoped that stability as well as rule and order will be maintained in Armenia.