The Kremlin is satisfied with the situation in Armenia, which is not go along the path of destabilization, spokesperson for Russian president Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to him, everything that happens in Yerevan is an internal affair of the Armenian people.

“Armenia is a very valuable partner for us, we have very extensive ties, both economic, and cultural ones,” he said. “Russia hopes that order and stability will remain in the country and in the near future there will be some outlines of the political configuration that will become the consensus for all the forces that represent the Armenian people.”