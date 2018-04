YEREVAN. – ARF Dashnaktsutyun party is still indecisive whether to support Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for PM, head of ARF faction Armen Rustamyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We are engaged in serious discussions. We have not made a decision, we will announce it,” he said.

Armen Rustamyan declined to comment on the reports that ARF faction member Suren Manukyan has already said he is going to join the movement and Nikol Pashinyan.

ARF MP joins Armenia opposition movement