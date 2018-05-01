YEREVAN. – Candidate for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday addressed the special session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (RA).

FOREIGN POLICY

If I am elected, Armenia will not make turns in the foreign policy domain; it will remain a member of the EAEU and the CSTO. This position does not stem from a person’s taste, but the logic of the movement that brought victory to the people. Demanding numerous changes in domestic life, the people did not and do not demand any change in foreign policy domain. We considered and consider Russia the strategic ally of Armenia, and this movement does not pose any threat to the RF.

We will deepen relations with the European Union and the EU member countries. We will do everything for the RA citizens toward the EU visa regime abolition; we expect to start negotiations on it in the nearest future. The soonest implementation of the EU-Armenia agreement stems from our own interests. The government that I will head will deepen relations with the US, China, will remain committed to the process of [Armenian] Genocide recognition; Armenia will continue playing the role of the pioneer on this matter.

THE NAGORNO-KARABAKH (ARTSAKH) PEACE PROCESS

Stereotypes in the NK conflict negotiation process are not mandatory for us. On the Karabakh issue we are committed exclusively to a pacific settlement, on the basis of which should lie the precept of peoples’ self-determination. New impetus should be given to the process of Artsakh’s international recognition.

ARMENIA DOMESTIC LIFE

The most important message of our movement is the demand for justice. The climate of fear, injustice accompanies us everywhere. People were facing it in public life, economic activity, looking for a job. An end must be put to this. No person in the RA should any longer feel debased and weak for not having a “strong back.” Everyone should be equal before the law, and this will apply to the PM’s relatives and friends, first and foremost. The officials’ [property, asset] declaration system will be changed so that the people will be convinced, will clearly know what property each and every senior official has, and how this changes in parallel with his tenure. I guarantee that there will be no economic monopoly, as of tomorrow. We are not going to do this by oppressing someone, but by ensuring economic competition. Sectoral diversification shall be at the basis of the economy.

SOCIETY

By taking advantage of the unawareness of the people, numerous loan organizations have put an unimaginable load on them. Not only loans are given to people at unimaginably high interest rates, but the infamous “overhead” practice is added to it, when the person has to leave up to 20 percent of the loan to them; otherwise, he will not get anything. We need to quickly resolve the loan penalties and fines, and we need to do that in a way that banks and loan organizations also do not suffer. This process shall be organized pensively, without a shock, with mutual agreement.

INVESTMENTS

As a PM candidate, I can declare that this movement has generated such a huge energy that it will not only enable to prevent emigration, but also to start the implementation of the great repatriation. Numerous investments will flow to Armenia; people are returning to their homeland. This will not only strengthen the RA security level, but also create conditions for a pro-Armenian resolution of the Artsakh issue. The flow of investments means the development of the military-industrial complex, which will increase the combat-readiness of the army. Armenia shall wipe out the 30-percent poverty from its forehead.

ELECTIONS

I consider my greatest mission to be the restoration of the institution of fair, transparent, incontestable elections, for which a political will, also, legislative guarantees should exist. For that, there is a need to amend the Electoral Code, which will rule out vote buying. A professional body will be established that will deal with excluding election bribes and investigating other election crimes. It is apparent to us that this process shall conclude with snap parliamentary elections. As to with what specific mechanisms snap elections shall be held is a separate topic of discussion, but their holding as soon as possible is inevitable as the final phase in the establishment of the irreversible power of the people.