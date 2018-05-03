YEREVAN. – I just recently submitted to the RA NA General Department the documents for Nikol Pashinyan’s nomination for the post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia [(RA)].

National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction analyst, Civil Contract Party member Vahagn Hovakimyan, on Thursday wrote the aforesaid on his Facebook page.

The Yelk faction informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that 41 MPs’ [respective] signatures were collected.

The NA on Tuesday did not endorse—with a vote of 45 for and 56 against—opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister. The parliamentary majority faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted against Pashinyan, who was the only candidate.

But on May 8, a new election for PM will be held at the NA, and for which the respective candidates can be nominated by at least one-third of the total number of MPs—in the 105-seat parliament.

And if a PM is not elected this time, too, the current NA will be dissolved by law.

Subsequently, a snap parliamentary election will be conducted in Armenia.